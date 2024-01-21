Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Noida Govt Offices And Schools To Remain Closed On Monday, January 21

A half-day closure has been announced in Noida until 2:30 PM for all government officers and schools.

Noida: The authorities of Noida have declared Monday a public holiday for all government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida. Notably, the holiday has been announced on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, as per a report by news agency PTI.

“In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in the order.

Verma separately told PTI that government offices and other establishments, like educational institutions, will observe a day off on Monday.

“However, private organisations and commercial facilities are open to taking a decision on their own,” he said.

The district magistrate said the sale of liquor will also be prohibited on Monday in compliance with the state government’s order made recently. He added that the sale of meat would also be restricted during the day.

Jharkhand Government Declares Holiday Till 2.30 PM on Pran Pratishtha Day

The Jharkhand government has declared a holiday for all government schools and offices till 2:30 PM on Shri Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony day on Monday.

Taking to ‘X’ Chief Minister’s Office, he said, “On the occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Lord Ram in his child form in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22, 2024, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the Chief Secretary to keep all the government offices closed till 2:30 pm and government schools closed for the whole day.”

A circular issued by the state government dated January 21 read that on the occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Lord Ram on January 22, all government offices and public banks will remain closed till 2:30 pm.

Earlier, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Goa, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, and union territories including Puducherry and Chandigarh, declared a holiday to mark the mega ceremony. Meanwhile, the Centre has also announced that all central government offices will be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the ‘Pran Patishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies)

