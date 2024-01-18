Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How To Safely Make Online Donation To Ram Temple Trust; Check UPI, Bank Details, More

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is almost ready and the opening ceremony is slated for January 22, marked by an inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three-tiered structure will house the idol of Lord Ram Lalla following the dedication ceremony. With the finishing touches being applied to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, there’s a growing eagerness among followers to contribute to this monumental project.

While, thousands of people from across the world have generously contributed to the construction, many are eager to participate. If you wish to donate, you can easily transfer funds to the official bank account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or online. The donations can also be made using the QR Code provided by the temple trust.

If you want to donate to the Ram Mandir, then these are the account details that have been shared on the official website – https://srjbtkshetra.org/donation-options/ UPI ID: Use the UPI ID “shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi” to transfer funds directly to the Trust’s account.

For donations at the State Bank of India, here are the details:

A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra A/C No: 39161495808 IFSC Code: SBIN0002510 Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi

For donations at the Bank of Baroda branch, here are the details:

UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@bob Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Account Number: 05820100021211 IFSC Code: BARB0AYODHY Branch Name: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

For Punjab National Bank, the details are as follows-

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Account number: 3865000100139999 IFSC CODE: PUNB0386500 BRANCH: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

Non-Indian passport holders/ Foreigners can also donate as well.

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Account number: 42162875158 IFSC CODE: SBIN0000691 SWIFT CODE: SBININBB104 BRANCH: New Delhi Main Branch, 4th floor, FCRA Cell 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001

Note: 50% of Voluntary Contribution, for the purpose of renovation/repair of Mandir, to Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra is eligible for deduction under sec 80G(2)(b) and Cash Donation in excess of Rs. 2000 is not eligible for deduction under section 80G.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been receiving an overwhelming amount of donations, with more than Rs 3,000 crore collected so far. One recent notable donation came from Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He donated a staggering Rs 11 crore towards the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The funds collected for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be utilized for the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram. The temple is set to be an architectural marvel, showcasing the rich history and cultural significance of Ayodhya.

