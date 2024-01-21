Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Himachal Govt Declares Public Holiday On January 22

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on Monday, January 22, on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a public holiday in the state on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Friday urged the Himachal Pradesh government to declare a holiday on January 22 so that devotees can visit the temples in their respective villages and watch the live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

In a press statement issued here, Bindal said the whole country, including the people of Himachal Pradesh, is very excited to witness this ceremony.

“On January 22, celebrations including Ram bhajans, prayers, and feasts will be organised in every temple of Himachal Pradesh and people will also watch the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram,” the statement quoted the BJP leader as saying. Bindal said this ceremony is not just about the construction of the Ram Mandir but also represents the “resurgence of cultural India”.

He added that January 22 is a “momentous day in the 1000-year cultural history of the country” as a grand temple has been built at the birthplace of Lord Ram after a struggle for 500 years. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution for the construction of the Ram Mandir, Bindal said the nation will remember his efforts for centuries.

“Though India gained political independence in 1947, January 22 will mark the beginning of cultural freedom of the country as well as the revival of India’s lost glory,” he said.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress and former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru for delaying the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He added that it is very unfortunate that Congress leaders are declining to witness this extraordinary event.

Maharashtra Government Declares Public Holiday

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the state on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. Following in the footsteps of the central government, which declared a half-day on the day of the Lord Shri Ram ‘Pran Prathistha’ ceremony, the General Administration Department in Maharashtra issued a notification for the public holiday on Friday.

Meanwhile, in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Haryana government has issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 PM.

MP Government Declares Public Holiday

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a holiday for all the state government and private universities in the state.

“The state government hereby declares a full-day holiday in all the government and non-government universities and colleges of the state on January 22, 2024 (Monday) on the occasion of organising the Pran Pratistha program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya,” an official order issued by the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said.

Earlier, the Center announced on Thursday that all central government offices will be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the ‘Pran Patishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Public Holiday In Haryana

In view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Haryana government has issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 PM.

The notice issued on Thursday read, “It is hereby notified that half day (till 2.30 P.M) of January 24, 2024 (Monday) shall be observed as a Public Holiday for all departments, boards, and

Corporations, schools, colleges, universities, etc. of the Haryana Government to enable its

employees to participate in the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.”

