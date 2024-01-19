Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: List of States Where Public Holiday Declared on Jan 22

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: The states that have announced half-day public holiday on January 22 include Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh among others.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha will take place on January 22. Photo: ANI

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, a number of states have declared public holiday on January 22. The public holidays have been declared so that all can take part in the celebrations for the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Apart from states, the Central government has also announced half-day holiday for all Central government offices, and institutions. Moreover, public sector banks will be closed for half-day on January 22 to celebrate Ram Mandir’s consecration.

Trending Now

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

The rituals of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Mandir have entered their fourth day on Friday, the holy fire was lit, which will be followed by the establishment of ‘Navagraha’ and a ‘Havan’. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at the historic temple will take place on January 22. The fourth-day rituals began at the temple today at 9 a.m. with the lighting of holy fire.

You may like to read

Madhya Pradesh State Holiday Declared

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday issued a notice announcing that all the government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm due to Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”The state government hereby declares a half-day holiday in all government offices on January 22, 2024 (Monday) till 02.30 pm on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha program of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” the notice reads.

Tripura State Holiday Declared

The Tripura government said the government offices and educational institutions across the state will remain closed until 2:30 PM on January 22 so that employees can participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. The order was issued by Asim Sahai, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Tripura.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on January 22,” according to a memo by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Chhattisgarh State Holiday Declared

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that all government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm due to the Temple event. CM Sai told ANI, “All government offices will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 given the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The purpose behind this is that all the people can see the programme and participate in it…”

Uttar Pradesh State Holiday Declared

Uttar Pradesh also announced that it is preparing for a huge celebration on January 22, when all government offices and educational institutions will be closed.

Goa State Holiday Declared

The Goa government also declared a public holiday on January 22 with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordering the closure of government buildings and schools.

Haryana State Holiday Declared

The Haryana government also declared a public holiday on January 22 and an order in this regard was issued by the Manohar Lal Khattar government, who said that the holiday was initiated to commemorate the installation of Lord Ram’s idol.

Odisha State Holiday Declared

The Odisha government declared a public holiday on January 22 and aid in view of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha at Ayodhya, the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will remain closed for half a day until 2:30 p.m. on 22.01.2024 (Monday).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.