Ayodhya Ram Mandir Received Crores of Donations, Says VHP Leader Sharad Sharma

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharad Sharma announced that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has received crores of donations from devotees across the country.

Ayodhya: As a huge crowd of devotees continued to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharad Sharma on Thursday said that the temple had received crores of donations. “Devotees from the entire country are showcasing their dedication towards Lord Ram. They are donating money, gold and silver. Their feelings are pure and scared.”

Bulk Donations From Devotees Across The Country

Talking to news agency ANI, VHP leader Sharad Sharma, “Devotees from across the country are showcasing their dedication towards Shri Ram. They are selflessly donating money, gold, and silver. Their feelings are pure and sacred.”

He also stated that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will always stay financially nurturing due to the graciousness of Maa Lakshmi. “Ram Lalla is enthroned in Ayodhya. He was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu whose wife is Goddess Lakshmi. She would never want that the Ram Mandir should suffer from any financial frailty. The grandeur of the temple will never be demeaned'” he added.

Dedication and Devotion For Shri Ram

He also emphasized that the devotees are donating through different modes.”Whosoever comes, donates something or the other. We consider all those who donate at Ram Mandir very fortunate. Some donate grains, others donate clothes and money. Devotees have donated crores of money within 2-3 days. The officials were earlier estimating that the Ram Mandir would bring economic prosperity. The amount donated online will be calculated by the banks. The statistics on it are still unknown. Those who are giving by physically visiting can be estimated.

“Withstanding the fog and cold waves of early morning on Thursday, devotees continued to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and get the darshan of Ram Lalla’s idol which was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony after performing the hour-long rituals in the presence of Honorable Prime Minister Modi who led the ceremony.

The event was witnessed by around 8,000 invitees, including around 1,500 prominent personalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

