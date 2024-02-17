Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Trust Seeks TTD’s Technical Support For Q Management

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: In a step to promote safe and secure passage and movement of Lord Ram devotees who are visiting Ayodhya, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust has approached the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The officials of TTD have informed the representatives of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust about the regularization of devotee traffic, the queue line management system, etc., and the discussion regarding crowd management is underway.

The officials team, led by TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy, in a high-level meeting in the Conference Hall on Saturday evening, gave awareness to the representatives of the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust in Ayodhya about the regulation of devotees’ influx and the management of queue lines.

TTD Officials Reach Ayodhya

TTD officials reached Ayodhya on Saturday as per the invitation of the trust. On this occasion, the TTD EO was asked about the kind of arrangements that should be made to provide a satisfactory darshan to the devotees coming to the temple of Sri Bala Ram. TTD engineering officials have made several suggestions regarding the management of Q lines.

Later, the TTD officials were given the darshan of Lord Balarama and presented with offerings.

Representatives of Ayodhya Trust, Dr. Anil Mishra, Mr. Gopal G., Mr. Jagadish Offley, Mr. Girish Sahasra Bhojani, Mr. Raghavulu, National Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mr. DSN Murthy, Technical Adviser of TTD, Mr. G. Ramachandra Reddy, SE-2 Mr. Jagadishwar Reddy, Deputy EEs. Shri Babu, Shri Nagaraj and others,.

PM Modi Takes A Dig Over Congress On Ram Mandir

Taking a dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who used to think that Lord Ram was imaginary and never wanted the temple to be built in Ayodhya, have also started chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this while addressing a public meeting in Haryana’s Rewari after inaugurating, dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore.

Amid a huge gathering from four districts located in south-western Haryana, the Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, in his almost half-hour speech in Hindi that he knew that the people of Rewari “love him very much.”.

“In 2013, when I was declared the prime ministerial candidate by the BJP, my first programme was in Rewari and Rewari blessed me with 272 plus seats. That blessing of your’s became an accomplishment. I have come to Rewari once again, so I have your blessings. This time, the NDA crosses 400,” said PM Modi, amid loud applause from the public, comprising a large number of women.

“Also at my public meeting in Rewari, I announced ‘One Rank One Pension’ guarantee and I kept that promise too.

“Seats are crucial in democracy, but for me, people’s blessings are a big asset to me. In the entire world, India has reached new heights because of your blessings,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

