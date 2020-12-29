The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will start the collection of funds for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 15 and donations above Rs20,000 will have to be made through cheques, according to a Hindustan Times report. Also Read - With 5,450 Vehicles Crossing From Both Ends, Atal Tunnel Witnesses Highest Single-Day Traffic

“The funds will be collected in a transparent way. The teams deputed to collect the funds will have to deposit the money within 48 hours in designated bank accounts. Deposits will be made in branches of Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank,” Alok Kumar, VHP’s international working president said on Tuesday. Also Read - Modi Government Calls Farmers For Talks on Dec 30, Hopeful of Amicable Solution to Their Demands

The working president further added that they have decided to cover 525,000 villages across the country for the drive. Also Read - PM Modi Considers Northeast as Focal Point For Nation's Development: Amit Shah in Assam

“Indians have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision peacefully. Ram was not against anyone so I appeal to our workers and others as well to remain peaceful. A temple and a mosque are both being constructed and the work should be carried out peacefully,” said Kumar.

VHP has been authorised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to collect donations for the construction.