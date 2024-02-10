‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir Wouldn’t Have Been Built If…’: BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Terming the Ram temple as a "Rashtra Mandir" (National temple), BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said he had also gone for 'karseva' during the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

Parliament Session: BJP leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the impossible by building the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and its clear that the grand temple would not have been built if the Congress was in power.

“Narendra Modi did an impossible task. If the Congress was in power, I can guarantee that the Ram Temple would have never been built,” the BJP leader said during a debate on “the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala” in the Lok Sabha.

Terming the Ram temple as a “Rashtra Mandir” (National temple), Sarangi said he had also gone for ‘karseva’ during the Ram temple movement.

Sarangi also lashed out at people who question the existence of Lord Ram.

“People question if it was really the birthplace of Ram. What is the evidence? Can they say so about any other ‘mahapurush’? What is the proof of your birth? Did you test the DNA of your parents before calling them parents?” the BJP MP who represents Odisha’s Balasore in the Lok Sabha, said.

“The question is whether there was a temple or not, it has been established. The court said there was a temple, and the temple will remain there,” Sarangi said.

‘Janaki Mandir’

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MP from Jhanjharpur, Ramprit Singh, urged the prime minister to construct a “huge” Sita temple at her “birthplace”.

“Ram is incomplete without Sita. I urge the prime minister to make a huge temple of ‘janaki’ at her birthplace in Sitamarhi,” he said.

He also said January 22 was celebrated in Bihar just like Diwali.

The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built Ayodhya temple was held on January 22.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held on January 22 amidst much fanfare and anticipation as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi who led the rituals at the consecration ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style and measures 380 feet (east-west) in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. The grand temple is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. The Ram Lalla idol, which depicts Lord Ram as a 5-year-old child, is placed in the main sanctum sanctorum located on the ground floor of the temple.

(With PTI inputs)

