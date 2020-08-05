New Delhi: Just few hours before the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday tweeted an image of the original document of the Constitution of India, bearing a sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. “This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights,” he said, ending his tweet with a ‘Jai Shri Ram’ hashtag. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Why 15 Minutes Past 12 is Auspicious Today

“Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Felt like sharing this with you all,” the law minister said. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Today LIVE STREAMING: Know Here When, Where & How to Watch Live Telecast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon arrive in Ayodhya, to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in the town. He will soon fly to Lucknow and take a chopper from Lucknow to Ayodhya. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.