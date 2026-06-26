Where are the financial records, receipts and bank transactions? Check list of questions asked to accused in Ram Temple donation row

Following a state-appointed Special Investigation Team report, eight cash-counting personnel were arrested in Ayodhya for allegedly siphoning off funds from temple donation boxes.

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Ayodhya Ram temple- IANS file image

Ayodhya Ram temple: In a significant national development, Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested eight people, including cash-counting staff, following an FIR into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. The swift action follows a preliminary report by a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) tracking a coordinated network that systematically siphoned off cash from temple donation boxes. Initial interrogations have exposed a deep-rooted conspiracy, revealing illicit keys, rigged receipts and substantial cash recoveries from the suspects’ residences, signaling a major widening of the ongoing financial probe. However, now, in the recent development in the case, the questions that were asked during interrogation have been revealed to Zee news.

What is the most recent update on Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement case?

“All eight persons named in the FIR have been arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation,” the officials were quoted about the arrests made in the case.

Read more: Kashmiri man caught offering namaz at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover told PTI, “The accused are in our custody. They will be produced before the court following preliminary questioning about the case.”

Also read: Ayodhya Temple trust files FIR over suspected misappropriation of donations

List of accused in the Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement case

Those named in the FIR — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu — were associated with the process of counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple, an official said.

Following this, police sources have revealed to Zee news that the initial questions asked during the interrogation were: