Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony: Bihar Police Cancels Leave Of Cops Till January 27

Keeping in mind the high risk of safety and security, Bihar police has cancelelled the leave of cops till January 27.

Patna: The nation is celebrating Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya but amid this highly lit environment, the police service across the nation is also on high alert. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has already warned the police service and authorities and there are also reports that the Union Home Ministry has issued an alert over the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. Now, Bihar police have cancelled the leave of all police personnel in the state until January 27. Notably, some suspects have also been arrested in Uttar Pradesh and the surrounding states of Uttar Pradesh are also on high alert, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Bihar Police Tightens Security

The Bihar Police also tightened security in all 38 districts of the state. The additional deployment of police is in place in Patna, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Purnea, Nawada, Kishanganj, Katihar, and other districts. The district SPs and DMs have been asked to stay alert, especially in vulnerable areas where the chances of violence are high.

The state police have deployed additional forces at every temple, and Chowk and people are not being allowed to assemble in groups.

Additional forces were deployed at Patna Mahavir temple at Patna Junction, Hanuman temple at Rajvanshi Nagar, Gardanibagh Thakurbari, Bhikhandas Thakurbari, Shiv Temple Khajpura and other places. The cyber cell of the Bihar Police is closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent any rumours.

“January 22 Heralds Dawn of New Era,” Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that January 22, the date when the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after a ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, marks the beginning of a new ‘kaal chakra’ and people would remember today’s date even after thousands of years. Addressing the gathering where he led the Pran Pratishtan ceremony at the Garbh Griha of the temple, the Prime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with new energy.

“Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived,” the PM said.

“January 22, 2024, is not just a date but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with new energy,” he said.

PM Modi also said that the nation has now broken free of the shackles of slavery. Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date and moment. It’s Ram’s supreme blessing that we are witnessing it.”. “It “is in the soul of all citizens of India” and that the entire country was celebrating Diwali today, PM Modi added on Lord Ram.

(With inputs from agencies)

