Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Security of Saryu River Enhanced And AI-Powered CCTV Cameras Installed| Key Updates

Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Security of Saryu River Enhanced And AI-Powered CCTV Cameras Installed

In a bid to ensure robust security arrangements for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed.

Ayodhya: As the time for the Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony comes close, the security measures are getting more and more beefed up. As of January 22, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire district and multiple multilingual policemen have also been deployed in plain clothes to help the devotees who are visiting Ayodhya, as per a report by news agency PTI.

“The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony, which will be held on January 22, is going to be a historic event. For this, the UP Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district,” Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, told PTI.

“We have converted all the major roads coming towards Ayodhya into green corridors so that traffic is not disrupted. Heavy traffic has been diverted around Ayodhya since January 18 and a traffic advisory has also been issued in this regard,” he added.

To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale.

10,000 CCTV Cameras Installed

“For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya district. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on the commuters,” the DG said, adding that multilingual police personnel will be deployed in plain clothes at the programme venue and they have been given training in proper soft skills.

The senior police official said the security of the Saryu river, which flows in Ayodhya, has also been increased and added that security arrangements will be ensured through the use of power boats, the NDRF and SDRF teams, and with local boatmen.

“We are coordinating with other agencies. Checking is going on at the international and interstate borders. Police will use drones for crowd control and diversion of excess crowds. We will use anti-drone technology at the programme venue so that security arrangements remain in place,” he said.

Rituals Of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ In Ayodhya, End Today

After almost three years and eight months, Vedic rituals that began on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya 108 days before the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020, will end on Monday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

A day later, the week-long Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram temple will begin. A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said: “Recital of Vedas and shlokas for successful construction of Ram Mandir and Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was the main objective of this continuous ritual at Ram Janmabhoomi.

“Now, when the weeklong consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla starts on Tuesday (January 16), the ongoing Vedic rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will end on Makar Sankranti.” The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had engaged priests from several states for these rituals.

(With inputs from agencies)

