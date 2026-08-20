Ayodhya Ram Temple construction to finish by September 30, firms given October 30 exit deadline

Work on the Ram Temple is likely to be completed by September 30, while representatives of Larsen & Toubro and Tata are expected to vacate the site by the end of October.

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The temple complex is apace. File image/PTI

Construction at Ram Temple is expected to be completed by September 30, and representatives of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata will exit the premises a month later, the temple’s construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Thursday.

Mishra told reporters that work at the temple complex is apace. “By September 30, the construction work in the Ram Temple premises will be completed. By October 30, the people of L&T and Tata will finally exit the temple premises,” he said.

Mishra said construction of the auditorium and museum, being carried out by the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, will continue beyond the completion of the work underway in the main temple premises.

Also Read | Ram Mandir donation theft: Court extends custody of 8 accused by 14 days

The auditorium and museum are expected to be complete by March 2027, he said. Mishra said the scripts and storylines for all the galleries of the museum have already been prepared. “The next step will be to convert these storylines into video form. Experts from IIT Madras will undertake this work,” he said.

Mishra said the museum will be thrown open to the visitors around February-March next year. The boundary wall around the temple is expected to be complete by December, he said.

Champat Rai gets clean chit in donation theft case

The SIT investigating the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has given a clean chit to former Trust general secretary Champat Rai. The investigation team has cleared Anil Mishra, a former member of the Trust, as well. Rai and Mishra had resigned from their positions after allegations of theft of temple donations came to light.

Also Read | ‘We are all hurt’: RSS shares first statement on Ayodhya Ram mandir donation theft case

The final SIT report into the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple was sent by the Uttar Pradesh Home Department to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday for further action. Rai and Mishra had resigned from the Trust on June 27 after the theft allegations surfaced. They were both then questioned by the SIT about the process of donation management at the temple.