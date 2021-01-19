New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday enclosed a cheque of Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the donation came with a pinch of salt and a two-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Digvijaya Singh is among the first Congress leaders to contribute towards the temple. Also Read - Suvendu Vows To Defeat Mamata As Bengal CM Announces To Fight From Nandigram Seat | Key Points

In the letter written in Hindi, Singh said, "We have all welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but I have objection to the non-inclusion of any main Shankracharya of Sanatan Dharma in the body," he said in the letter.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he called out the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) which had launched a 44-day fundraising drive for the temple construction, adding that a lot of unknown people were also involved in the effort, including some with "sticks and swords".

“As I am not aware of where to donate money and in which bank account, therefore, I am enclosing a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 with a hope that you (PM Modi) will get it deposited in an appropriate account,” he further wrote.

He also questioned how raising inflammatory slogans against a particular community, allegedly witnessed in some fund collection rallies in Madhya Pradesh in recent past, can be termed as religious work.

The BJP had previously accused Congress of using “soft Hindutva” in 2019 state elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The fund collection drive for the Ram temple started across the country on January 15. The campaign will run till February 27.

Speaking to IANS, Vinod Bansal, the VHP national spokesperson had said that a massive public outreach campaign would be launched to cover 13 crore families across 5.25 lakh villages in the country for the construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. As many as 65 crore people from 13 crore families would be directly linked with the Ram Mandir fund donation drive.