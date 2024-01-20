Ayodhya Ram Temple: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pran Pratistha

The Ram Temple Trust has encouraged citizens around the country and across borders alike to virtually attend the ceremony. The grand event will be broadcast live across different platforms in the country.

The sacred ceremony of the Ram temple consecration is officially slated to take place on January 22, 2024 in Ayodhya. Substantial preparations have been meticulously arranged for this significant occasion. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the mega event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several emminent personalities. The event is scheduled to commence at exactly 12:20 PM and will continue till 1 PM. Preparatory began on Monday, January16 – precisely one week prior to the actual ceremony.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: When and where to watch live telecast?

The consecration ceremony in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh will be relayed in temples and public places in villages and urban areas across the country.

The ceremony will be telecasted live on Doordarshan channels. For live coverage of the consecration ceremony, the national broadcaster will be installing 40 cameras at various locations in Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, PTI reported.

The ceremony will be telecasted live on Doordarshan channels. For live coverage of the consecration ceremony, the national broadcaster will be installing 40 cameras at various locations in Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, PTI reported.

Catch the real-time coverage of counting of votes and results by tuning into Zee News on your favorite cable network or OTT platform.

India.com will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real-time. You can Also watch it on India.com Youtube Channel

LIVE broadcast of the ceremony will also be done at several Indian embassies and consulates across the globe.

Meanwhile, Multiplex chain PVR INOX has tied up with some media channel, for the live streaming of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22.

PVR INOX plans to broadcast the ceremony live through its 160+ cinemas in more than 70 cities across India. The live streaming from Ayodhya is scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tickets can be booked through the PVR INOX App or website, as well as other platforms, all priced at a flat rate of Rs 100. It includes beverage and popcorn combo, ensuring that a broad audience can witness this event on the big screens.

NOTE: The temple complex will be opened to people from January 23 onwards.

