Ayodhya Ram Temple offering case: Investigation may be handed over to EOW, Krishna Mohan takes over as General Secretary

A new arrangement for the operation of bank accounts was also approved at the Ram Mandir Trust meeting. Under an interim arrangement, Trust member Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibilities of General Secretary.

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Ayodhya Ram Temple offering case: Investigation may be handed over to EOW, Krishna Mohan takes over as General Secretary (File)

In the latest development in the Ayodhya Ram Temple offering case, the investigation could be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The comes a day after the release of the preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). It is believed that once the SIT submits its final investigation report, the state government may also have the matter investigated by the EOW.

A new arrangement for the operation of bank accounts was also approved at the Ram Mandir Trust meeting. Under an interim arrangement, Trust member Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibilities of General Secretary.

He was also granted permission to appoint two assistants. Henceforth, the bank accounts will be operated jointly by Krishna Mohan, Jagdish Afle, and Chandan Rai. Until now, Dr. Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Mandir, oversaw these arrangements.

The accused involved in the theft of donations from the Ram Mandir have made shocking revelations. Six employees began stealing just two months after being hired. After finishing their shifts, the accused would smuggle the cash out by hiding it in their clothes. The accused have admitted to stealing up to three crore rupees.

Just two or three months after getting hired by the trust, six employees began stealing. Initially, they would smuggle out one or two ₹500 notes by hiding them in their clothes at the end of their shifts. As they went undetected, their confidence grew, and they eventually started stealing bundles of notes and, later, large sums of money.

The focus of investigative agencies is no longer limited solely to the accused. Following an analysis of inputs gathered during custodial interrogation, Call Detail Records (CDRs), mobile data, and banking transactions, the scope of the investigation has expanded to include the bullion trade and certain high-profile land deals involving a trust. According to sources, parallel investigations are underway on several fronts.

Krishna Mohan, the interim General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, inspected the temple complex on Tuesday as he took charge of managing the Ram Mandir’s operations.

He also met with the former General Secretary, Champat Rai where the two held a closed-door meeting.