Ayodhya Ram Temple: PM Narendra Modi Visits Kuber Tila: Offers Prayers To Lord Shiva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Kuber Tila' on the Ram Janambhoomi Premises in Ayodhya, offering worship to Lord Shiv with proper rituals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers worship to Lord Shiv at Kuber Tila

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Kuber Tila’ in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. According to the reports, PM Modi performed all the rituals including ‘jalabhishek’ (offering water on the Shivlinga) during his visit. He also unveiled the Statue of ‘Jatayu’ at the Ram Temple Premises.

Historical Significance Of Kuber Tila

Kuber Tila is a historic Temple located in the Ram Janambhoomi and dedicated to Lord Shiv. Historical facts state that Kuber, the god of wealth, was the first to worship Lord Ram near his birthplace by building a Shivling.

This place also consists of idols of nine other deities including Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartikeya, God Kuber and Nandi. To recall, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust had performed the Dugdabhishek of Lord Shiva at Kuber Tila before the commencement of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Unveiling Statue Of ‘Jatayu’

The prime minister later unveiled a statue of ‘Jatayu’ on the premises of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Prime Minister also showered flower petals upon the workers, who were involved in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also praised them for their exemplary devotion in the construction of the Ram Temple, which came out to be a symbol of glory and culture for the country.

This signicant step taken by Prime Minister Modi came ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony which is being celebrated in Ayodhaya, where almost 7000 guests were invited including various prominent political leaders, celebrities, industialists, sports dignitaries such as CM yogi Adityanath, President Draupadi Murmu, RSS cheif Mohan Bhagwat, Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy, Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchana and Retired Crickerter Sachin Tendulkar etc.

(With Inputs From PTI)

