Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests get new dress code: Light-yellow silk dhoti, and matching Uttariya; Ramanandi tilak mandatory

Priests will either follow the 'Panchkesh' tradition or remain completely shaven, with partially grown hair or beard not permitted.

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Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests get new dress code: Light-yellow silk dhoti, and matching Uttariya; Ramanandi tilak mandatory

Ayodhya: Amidst raging controversy over alleged theft of donations and valuables in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, a new rule has become the talk of the town. As per the new rules, priests at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday began following a new dress code, with all priests now wearing a uniform traditional attire. The new dress code came into effect on August 15, 2026.

What is the new dress code for Ayodhya Ram Temple priests?

According to a PTI report, Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, a member of the temple trust’s religious committee, said the attire has been prescribed in accordance with the Ramanandi tradition. The priests will wear light-yellow silk dhotis and matching silk uttariyas. Furthermore, she stated light yellow is considered dear to Lord Ram and was therefore chosen for the attire.

According to the new regulations, the new rules also prescribe grooming norms. Priests will either follow the ‘Panchkesh’ tradition or remain completely shaven, with partially grown hair or beard not permitted. Wearing the traditional Ramanandi tilak has also been made mandatory.

When will the new dress code for Ram Temple priests come into effect?

Religious committee member Mahant Rajkumar Das said silk garments were chosen keeping in mind their sanctity and purity. The committee said the uniform attire would bring greater discipline, uniformity and religious dignity to the worship and service of Ram Lalla.

Many religious and cultural sites in India are considered significant, with Ayodhya’s Ram Temple being one of them. Situated in the ancient area of Ayodhya, which lies in the state of Uttar Pradesh, this temple is an important religious location for countless worshippers and believers.

The grand temple complex has emerged as a major centre of faith and pilgrimage, with devotees visiting throughout the year to offer prayers and seek blessings. The temple’s architecture, religious importance and association with the centuries-old traditions surrounding Lord Ram have also made it a prominent attraction for visitors interested in India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The selection committee for the appointment of the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has completed the interview process for the 16 shortlisted candidates and is now expected to recommend names for the post, sources said on Thursday, PTI reported.

Earlier, Trust treasurer Govind Giri had said that the Trust will make the final appointment from the three names recommended by the selection committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli and comprising Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retd) and Suresh Haware.