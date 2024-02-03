Home

News

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Work On ‘Darbar’ Of Lord Ram To Start Immediately; Announces Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Work On ‘Darbar’ Of Lord Ram To Start Immediately; Announces Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

The Temple Construction Committee Chairman headed by Nripendra Mishra has said that construction work at the temple is kicking off once again.

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya In a good news for all the Ram devotees across the world, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra has announced that work on the ‘darbar’ of Lord Ram on the first and second floors of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will start immediately. Notably, the Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee is entrusted to construct the Ram Temple, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

“Work on the ‘darbar’ of Raja Ram on the first and second floors will be started at once now. This will be completed in December 2024,” Mishra said, speaking to news agency ANI on the first day of the two-day meeting of the temple construction committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

You may like to read

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Construction To Start Soon

The Temple Construction Committee Chairman said that construction work at the temple is kicking off once again after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“Construction work is beginning at the temple once again. Work on the ‘parkota’ has to be completed; work on the 795-metre ‘parikrama’ wall will be completed,” Mishra said.

“Besides this, the work of the iconography on the temple’s lower plinth will also be started,” he added.

Mishra inspected the temple building on Saturday, ahead of the first day of the temple construction meeting.

In the meeting, a plan will be made for the rapid completion of devotees’ facilities and the construction of the second floor of the Ram temple.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500–1,600 eminent guests.

Fast Track Line For Ayodhya Ram Temple Devotees

To streamline the entry and exit of devotees from Ram temple and reduce long queues, the Ayodhya administration and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have decided to establish a special fast-track line for those without any belongings.

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, this year, devotees from all across the country are visiting the temple town to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. This unprecedented rush of devotees has posed a challenge for the Ayodhya administration and the Ram Mandir Trust.

Praveen Kumar, IG Zone, Ayodhya, said: “There will be a separate fast-track line for the devotees without any belongings. The rest will have to go through the public facilitation centre.” At the public facilitation centre, devotees will need to deposit their belongings before being allowed to enter the temple premises. All belongings are being scanned before being deposited.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.