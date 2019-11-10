New Delhi: In one of the most landmark judgments in history that granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir, while allotting the Muslim party with an alternate 5 acres of land.

The decision has sparked curiosity among citizens across the nation as the world waits for the beginning of Ram temple construction. The important question that remains is how long it will take to finish and how it will be designed to look.

The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, that is, the Hindu trust fighting for the Ayodhya lad ownership, has been eager to begin with the construction at the earliest with the help of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Although the VHP has toyed with many ancient maps of Ram Mandir, the plan will be layed out one blueprint based on the most agreeable version that the majority believes resembles the ‘original’ Ram Mandir.

As per the plan proposed by the VHP, a total of 212 pillars will be required across the temple, assembled in two stages with 106 pillars each. The proposed structure will be 128 feet high. It will be 140 feet in width and 270 feet in length. No steel will be used in the support base.

Almost half of the pillars are ready, while the remaining needs to be carved. The assembly of pillars will take place in two tiers with the top tier having a roof. Moreover, the roof of the temple is likely to have a ‘shikhar’ to give it a look and feel of ‘Bhavya Ram Mandir (grand Ram temple)’ of the historical findings.

Furthermore, the Ram temple will have five entrances – Singh Dwar, Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Pooja room along with the most important ‘Garbhagriha‘ with parikrama. Ram Lalla, the idol of Lord Ram, is likely to be placed on the ground floor.

At least 1.75 lakh cubic feet of sandstone will be required to construct the temple, the officials said. While a lot has been done, with construction work beginning as early as in 1990s, a lot still remains to be completed.

While for years, doors and pillars are being carved in Ayodhya, the sanctum sanctorum needs to be built with great details where Ram Lalla, the deity, will be placed and worshipped. Though the walls of it are believed to be ready, the ‘garbhagriha’ (sanctum sanctorum) isn’t.

Reports suggest that more sandstones, more carving experts and expansion of the existing carving centre need to run against time to finish the temple. However there is a possibility that even then, the construction will not be an easy task and will require a minimum of four years to be finished.

“I cannot give you a time frame on when the work will be finished. But we wish the construction begins as early as possible after completing the legal requirements,” Alok Kumar, international working President of VHP told news agency IANS.

One of the main reasons for time consumption is accessibility to the ‘karyashala’, Kumar said. The roads are uneven and hence the supply of stones are also slow. Moreover, hand carving makes the process slower, he added.