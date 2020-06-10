New Delhi: To mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Rudrabhishek — a ritual to offer prayers to Lord Shiva — was held at Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises on Wednesday. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: UP Govt Decides to Open Malls From Today, But Here's a Catch

"We'll be meeting the PM soon; date not fixed yet. These days PM isn't participating in any event due to COVID19 outbreak, else he would've laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir long back," Mahant KN Das, spokesperson of Mahant NG Das, President of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said as he arrived for the puja.

The Rudrabhishek ritual follows the tradition set by Lord Ram, who prayed to Shiva before launching an attack on Lanka. The work of laying the foundation of the temple began after these special prayers.

The prayers will be performed by Kamal Nayan Das and other priests on behalf of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who visited the site recently. The rituals began around 8 am and lasted for two hours.

In March, the Ram Lalla deity was ceremoniously moved to a new spot from the makeshift temple at the site, clearing the way for the construction of the temple.

On May 11, earth-moving machinery was deployed for levelling the site.

The 16th-century Babri mosque that stood on the disputed site in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992 by kar sevaks claiming that originally there was a Ram temple at the same spot.

In its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the construction of a temple at the site.

It also ordered that an alternative five-acre plot must be found within Ayodhya for a mosque.

A separate trial in the Babri mosque demolition case is continuing in a special court in Lucknow.

(With Agency Inputs)