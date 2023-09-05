Top Recommended Stories

Issuing a warning that those seeking to harm Sanatan Dharma will meet their own demise, he emphasised that Sanatan Dharma is timeless and enduring, with no beginning or end, remaining impervious to destruction.

Updated: September 5, 2023 11:29 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

'If Rs 10 Cr Is Not Enough...': Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya Reiterates Death Threat to Stalin Over 'Sanatana Dharma' Remark
New Delhi: Amid controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma by Udhayanidhi Stalin, prominent Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya on Tuesday reiterated his death threat of  beheading the DMK minister while also announcing to increase the bounty of Rs 10 crore we had mentioned earlier. Talking to news agency ANI, he said, “…If Rs 10 crores is not enough for beheading him, I will increase the reward, but the insult of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ will not be tolerated…Whatever development has taken place in the country is because of ‘Sanatana Dharma’. He should apologise for his statement…He has hurt the sentiments of 100 crore people in the country…”

Security Tightened at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Residence

