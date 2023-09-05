‘If Rs 10 Cr Is Not Enough…’: Ayodhya Seer Reiterates Death Threat To Stalin Over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Remark

Issuing a warning that those seeking to harm Sanatan Dharma will meet their own demise, he emphasised that Sanatan Dharma is timeless and enduring, with no beginning or end, remaining impervious to destruction.

'If Rs 10 Cr Is Not Enough...': Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya Reiterates Death Threat to Stalin Over 'Sanatana Dharma' Remark

New Delhi: Amid controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma by Udhayanidhi Stalin, prominent Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya on Tuesday reiterated his death threat of beheading the DMK minister while also announcing to increase the bounty of Rs 10 crore we had mentioned earlier. Talking to news agency ANI, he said, “…If Rs 10 crores is not enough for beheading him, I will increase the reward, but the insult of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ will not be tolerated…Whatever development has taken place in the country is because of ‘Sanatana Dharma’. He should apologise for his statement…He has hurt the sentiments of 100 crore people in the country…”

Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya reiterates his death threat to TN Minister Undayanishi Stalin over his ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’ remark, he says “…If Rs 10 crores is not enough for beheading him, I will increase the reward, but the insult of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ will… pic.twitter.com/kT1G0a7TGv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Security Tightened at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Residence

#WATCH | Security tightened outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai after he was given a death threat regarding his ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’ remark. pic.twitter.com/r3HSLCBmab — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

