New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its much-awaited verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday at 10.30 am.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute — the second-longest proceedings in its history.

Unprecedented security measures have been taken all across the country. Delhi Police issued alerts against sharing unverified posts on social media for ulterior motives.

The apex court has heard a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the apex court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday afternoon met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh to ascertain the security preparedness in the state in view of the top court’s impending judgment in the sensitive Ayodhya Land Dispute case.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), too, released an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) asking them to remain alert and vigilant. It has also deployed 4,000 central troops in the state to maintain round-the-clock vigil. Schools have been turned into temporary jails, while warnings have been issued of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) being imposed on those posting provocative content on social media.