Ayodhya To Become UP’s First Solar City By Next Year: Check Key Features, Amenities, And Implementation Plan

Ayodhya (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Ayodhya: Work is progressing rapidly to develop Ayodhya into the first “solar city” in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, which is likely to take place in January. The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department (UPNEDA) has taken on the responsibility of developing the temple town into the state’s first “solar city”, according to officials, as per a report carried by PTI.

PM Modi Expected To Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and about 10,000 dignitaries from across the country are expected to attend the “pran pratishtha (consecration)” ceremony, likely to be held on January 22, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra was quoted saying in the report.

After inspecting the work to electrify the temple town with solar power in May, the chief minister said, “Ayodhya is the capital of Suryavansh. So, here, electricity will come not from other sources but from renewable solar energy.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monitoring Work

Officials said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the ongoing work in Ayodhya.

The plan entails developing a solar park along the banks of the Saryu, providing solar-powered boats, installing solar streetlights, adoption of solar energy sources in public transport, providing solar-powered amenities such as mobile charging points at public places along with electrification of government buildings using solar energy and improving penetration of solar power for domestic use.

Uttar Pradesh’s Ambitious Solar Energy Policy 2022

Senior government officials said the project is part of Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious Solar Energy Policy 2022. An important aspect of the plan is to develop 16 municipal corporations and Noida as “solar cities”.

The solar streetlights will be installed along the famous Ram Path — the 12.9-kilometre, six-lane road that leads to the temple from Sahadatganj on the Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway and up to the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in the Nayaghat area. This apart, 800 solar streetlights have also been installed in the city.

Forty solar trees of 1 kW capacity and 18 of 2.5 kW capacity are being installed at various places. These solar trees will have solar panels in branch-like structures with LED lights. The branch-like panels will also provide shade and can be installed over small drinking water kiosks or benches, said the officials.

To give a push to electric vehicles, UPNEDA is establishing two solar-powered EV charging stations. A solar cold storage of six metric tons is also being installed at the mandi for farmers to store their produce.

(With PTI inputs)

