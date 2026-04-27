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Ayodhya to Mumbai, Varanasi to Pune: PM Modi to flag off new Amrit Bharat Express trains on April 28

Ayodhya to Mumbai, Varanasi to Pune: PM Modi to flag off new Amrit Bharat Express trains on April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Amrit Bharat trains on April 28, which will connect Ayodhya and Varanasi with Mumbai and Pune. Scroll down for details.

Indian Railways- File image

Indian Railways: In the latest railway development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two Amrit Bharat Express trains on April 28. This will give a major push to the connectivity of railways across India. The two trains will connect Varanasi to Pune and Ayodhya to Mumbai. The announcement was made by the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday. The move is likely to benefit long-distance travel among passengers with better connectivity.

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Amrit Bharat Express trains

The Amrit Bharat Express trains are new categories of trains that have been introduced by the Indian Railways. The main focus of these trains is to provide better facilities, better safety, and greater comfort to the passengers at affordable prices. They are planned mainly for the travels of long distances, as they offer a modern experience without charging high costs to the passengers.

Better connectivity

The new train service will provide direct travel between the northern and western regions of the nation. The two regions, Varanasi and Ayodhya, which attract many pilgrims every year, are now likely to have better rail connectivity with cities like Pune and Mumbai. The travel time is also likely to be reduced greatly for the passengers as the trains will provide them with more comfortable journey options.

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Adding 2 more Amrit Bharat Express trains to the fleet! To be flagged off by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/pJggHd0Vmj — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 27, 2026

The Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on X shared, “Adding 2 more Amrit Bharat Express trains to the fleet!”

Two Amrit Bharat Express trains

Varanasi and Ayodhya are among the most integral religious destinations in India. Alongside this, Mumbai and Pune are major business and cultural hubs in the country at present. With the addition of the two trains, the regions are likely to witness better tourism and economic activity.

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How will the passengers benefit?

With the addition of the new routes, the passengers will now get the option to travel directly between the important cities without the need for multiple connections. This will lead to making their journeys less time-consuming. The trains are also expected to reduce the pressure on the already existing routes, especially during the peak travel seasons.

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