New Delhi: Highly placed sources in the government told news agency ANI that the trust for the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya will be similar to the Somnath Temple Trust.

The Ayodhya trust is likely to follow the pattern of Somnath Temple Trust. It must be noted that the Somnath trust has Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah as board members.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust while alloting five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya.

Asked whether Ayodhya trust too would have the Prime Minister as a member, the government sources responded saying, “The model would be same. However, the members would be decided by consensus and with consultations with the Prime Minister.”

“This trust has to be formed within three months and we will sit and deliberate on who all would be made members. We need to finalise the names soon. The Somnath Temple Trust has seven members,” the sources added.

In all likelihood, the trust will fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture, sources added. Sources in the Culture and Tourism Ministry said that the ministry has already started working on the site.

“There is a 12 km radius and we can build basic infrastructure outside that perimeter. Inside it would be various religious structures including the temple,” they said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel informed that the ministry is planning to bring out a book on Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) listings of evidence in the case. “The ASI has done a commendable job and we would bring the work cited in the case in the Supreme Court in the form of a book,” said the minister.

