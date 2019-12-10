New Delhi: After Muslim bodies, a group of 40 activists and academicians have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The petitioners include, among others, the likes of Irfan Habib, Harsh Mander, Farah Naqvi, Nandini Sundar, Shabnam Hashmi, John Dayal and Jayati Ghosh, among others. They have submitted their petition in the top court through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

In their petition, they argued that while they have never been a party in the decades-old dispute, they are aggrieved at the SC verdict as ‘it will have an adverse impact on the culture of unity in the country as well its secular values as enshrined in the Constitution. They further argue that while there is no dobut that Ayodhya is indeed the birthplace of Lord Rama, there is no conclusive evidence of there being a temple at the site at which Babri mosque built.

Additionally, the petitioners also said that ‘interestingly,’ there was doubt within the Hindu community itself about Ayodhya being the birthplace of Lord Rama.

“While the existence of the Babri Mosque has been historically documented, that there was a temple that stood where the mosque was built, is a mere belief of the Hindus. Hence, the apex court’s decision is in violation of equality of freedom and religion,” the petition also said.

A total of six petitions have already been filed by various parties within the Muslim community, including by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had on November 9 granted sole ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre site to the Hindus. It had further directed the government to provide the Muslims with an alternate five-acre land for them to build their mosque on.