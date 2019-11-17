New Delhi: While the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Wakf Board decided not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict, the All Indian Muslim Personal Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Sunday decided to file a review petition. “Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100%, we must file a review petition. It is our right,” Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said.

“We have decided to file a review petition as we cannot accept any other land except that meant for the masjid. Thus land offered would not be accepted,” AIMPLB member SQR Ilyas said while addressing the media after their meeting.

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB): The Board has decided to file a review petition regarding Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya case. pic.twitter.com/fV6M2Lifhc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2019

On November 16, the Muslim board conducted a brainstorming session with various Muslim parties on the Supreme Court verdict in the contentious Ayodhya case. The Muslim parties later met the AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani and informed him about the issue at hand. AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani called for a review meeting after the Muslim parties approached him to inform that the Supreme Court decision is ‘not understandable’ to them.

Last week, the Supreme Court had unanimously paved way for Ram temple construction at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Besides, the apex court directed the Centre to allot an equivalent five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for the purpose of constructing a mosque.

The AIMPLB was unhappy with the verdict. Executive Member Kamal Farooqui said that the judgment was based on faith. “This judgment is based on faith, not facts. The apex court used Article 142, which gives it special powers. We did not demand land for land. But you gave us five acres of land in exchange for 67 acres,” Farooqui had said.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board, which was a party in the case, said it was taking legal opinion on whether to accept the five-acre plot allotted by the Centre.