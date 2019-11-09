New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced the suspension of all classes and tests and the closure of all University schools in the light of the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case which will be pronounced by the Supreme Court on Saturday.

However, the University offices will remain open and continue to function normally.

In a press release, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the AMU said, “As per the notice from the Registrar Office, all the classes, tests etc. of Aligarh Muslim University will remain suspended and all the University Schools will remain closed on 9th and 11th November respectively. But the University Offices will remain open and function as usual on both days.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the closure of all educational institutes in the state from November 9-11; schools in several other states as well have been ordered to stay closed. Besides this, Section 144 has also been imposed across the state. Security has been beefed up across the country, while Ayodhya, which is the epicentre of the entire dispute, has been turned into a fortress.

Ahead of the verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm and called for respect of the SC verdict, regardless of which way it goes.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce its verdict in the case. Besides the CJI, the bench also comprises CJI-designate SA Bobde and Justices Ashok Bhushan, DY Chandrachud and SA Nazeer.