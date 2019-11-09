New Delhi: A 5-judge Constitution of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday delivered the much-awaited verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The apex court bench ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya be given for construction of a temple, while Muslims would get an alternate plot.

While pronouncing its judgment, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of the Shia Waqf Board in land dispute case and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records.

Making a note of the ASI report, the Constitution bench said that the underlying structure in the disputed site was not of Islamic origin. The court also maintained that the mosque was not built on a vacant land, as claimed by the Muslim parties.

Quoting ASI, Supreme Court further said that the fact that there lied a temple beneath the destroyed structure has been established. However, the bench said that whether temple was demolished to build the mosque has not been established by ASI.

Vigil security arrangements have been made across the country to avoid any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivered its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The top court judgement came amid heightened security across the country. While educational institutes in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been closed till November 11, Ayodhya, which is the epicentre of the entire issue, was turned into a fortress. Section 144 was been put in place across Uttar Pradesh.