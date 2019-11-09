New Delhi: Caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement on the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute case, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that it was not an issue of ‘victory or defeat.’

In a statement, Fadnavis, who resigned as Maharashtra CM on Friday but was asked by Governor BS Koshyari to continue in caretaker capacity, said, “We welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict. This is not an issue of victory or defeat.’

“Post-verdict, there is an environment of peace and brotherhood in Maharashtra. I thank the people of the state for showing complete unity at a time like this. Festivals of various religions will be celebrated in the state in the next few days. We request everyone to celebrate the festivals together. I request all not to make any provocative statements,” the BJP leader added.

In a series of tweets immediately after the verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the verdict should not be seen as ‘victory or defeat,’ reiterating his message from last night which came after there was a sudden announcement that the verdict into the case would come on Saturday.

In a historic and unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court allotted the sole ownership of the 2.77-acre piece of land to the Hindu side, represented by the Hindu Mahasabha, rejecting the respective claims of the Shia Waqf Board, which will get an alternate five-acre plot of land, and the Nirmohi Akhara, whose claim was completely rejected.