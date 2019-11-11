New Delhi: A day after disputed site at Ayodhya was given to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Supreme Court and asked ‘if Babri Masjid was illegal, then why Advani and other BJP veterans are being tried in connection with its demolition’. He also hit back at those who criticized him for not accepting the judgment. “I have a democratic right to oppose it”, he stated, adding, the court has insulted Muslims by offering them 5 acres of alternate land.

Earlier on Saturday, while pronouncing the landmark judgement in century-old Ayodhya dispute, the apex court dismissed the appeal of the Shia Waqf Board and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records.

While addressing a public meeting in Hydrerbad, Owaisi said that his basic question is that why Advani and others who demolished Babri Masjid were being tried if the mosque was illegal. “If a person demolishes your house and if you go to an arbitrator and he gives your house to the person who demolished it and tells you that you will be given an alternate land at some other place, how’d you feel,” he asked.

Furthermore, the Hyderabad MP asked Muslims not to lose heart over the judgment, saying it’s their country and they are first class citizens. He urged them to offer ‘Namaz’ regularly and take active part in politics and support their party.

Owaisi, however expressed gratitude towards the lawyers who represented the Muslim side in the Supreme Court. He noted that even at the age of 80, Rajiv Dhawan argued in the court for hours together. “We have no words to thank Rajiv Dhawan Sahab. The fact that he took the case and fought in these testing times itself is a big thing,” he said.