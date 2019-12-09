New Delhi: Amid a clutch of petitions from the Muslim side in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case, the Hindu Mahasabha on Monday said that it too will file a review plea in the court, today, against its directive to the government to provide an alternate five-acre land to the Muslims.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vishnu Jain, the lawyer of the Hindu Mahasabha, said, “We will file review petition today challenging the Supreme Court’s decision of granting five-acres of land the Muslim side in another site at Ayodhya or anywhere the Board finds it suitable.”

The Hindu Mahasabha, in its petition, has argued that since the apex court, in its ruling, has said that since both the inside and the outside courtyard of the disputed site in Ayodhya belongs to the Hindus, there is no reason that a five-acre plot be allotted to the Muslims.

The top court’s ‘five-acre land’ offer has been very controversial and has led to many within the Muslim community suggesting that the offer be rejected as there is no other land, except the erstwhile disputed site, on which the mosque can be built.

Thus far, a total of six review petitions have been filed in the top court against its ruling, including by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which was the first Muslim body to announce its intention to challenge the verdict, and the Jamiat Ulala-e-Hind, which filed the first review petition in the SC.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, had on November 9, granted the sole ownership of the disputed side in Ayodhya to Ram Lalla, rejecting claims of the Muslims, as well as the Nirmohi Akhara.