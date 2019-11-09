Ayodhya verdict: As the Supreme Court is set to pronounce historic judgement in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case on Saturday, #hindumuslimbhaibhai started trending as one of the top India trends on micro-blogging site Twitter with at least 10,000 posts.

Notably, police are keeping a tab on social media to prevent spread of inflammatory posts or messages. “We have issued an alert and deployed additional police force,” a senior police official said.

Strict action would be taken against anybody who tries to disturbs communal peace by posting or circulating provocative content on social media, the official added.

Police have already issued notices to admins of WhatsApp groups in sensitive areas to guard against posting or forwarding of objectionable posts by their members.

Police also took to their official Twitter and Facebook accounts to issue appeals for peace on the day of verdict.