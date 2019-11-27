New Delhi: Waseem Rizvi, the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Wednesday said that they would request the government to grant the five-acre land to them in case the Sunni Waqf Board refuses to accept it. However, instead of building a mosque, a hospital will be set up in the land, added the UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman.

“We have passed a resolution that if the Sunni Waqf Board refuses to accept the five-acre land, we will file a plea to allot the land to us. We will build a hospital on it where people from all religions will be treated free of cost,” Rizvi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Instead of approaching the apex court for the land, Waseem Rizvi noted that the board will rather request the government. Notably, the main litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Sunni Waqf Board, has not decided on accepting the five-acre land. The five-judge had dismissed the Shia board claim to the disputed site, where the court ruled that a temple should be built by a trust. Muslims, the November 9 judgment said, should be given an alternative five-acre site elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque to replace the one demolished in 1992.

