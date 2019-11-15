New Delhi: Hitting out at Pakistan over its remarks on the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on Ayodhya case, India on Thursday said that the SC judgement on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was about the equal respect for all faiths, a concept that is alien to the neighbouring country and its ethos. “We take this chair to refute Pakistan’s juvenile propaganda to malign India through fabricated lies, full of deceit and deception. We condemn the unwarranted comments made by Pakistan on the judgment of the Supreme Court of India”, said an Indian official while addressing the 40th UNESCO General Conference – on General Policy Debate.

“The judgement is about the rule of law, equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are alien to Pakistan and its ethos, so while Pakistan’s lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable,” the official added.

Notably, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had strongly objected the SC ruling on Ayodhya saying that he was ‘saddened’ by India’s ‘insensitivity’ for its timing that coincided with the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. “Could it (Ayodhya verdict) not have waited a few days? I am deeply saddened at the insensitivity shown at such a joyous occasion. You should have taken part in this happy occasion and not attempted to divert attention. The dispute is a sensitive issue and should not have been made part of this happy day,”Qureshi had stated.

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Kawad Hussain lambasted the Court’s verdict calling it “shameful, disgusting, illegal and immoral”. Further, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan alleged that while Islamabad is guaranteeing the rights of minorities by opening the Kartarpur Corridor, India is subjecting its minorities, including Muslims, to oppression.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued a statement slamming Pakistan for its comments on India’s ‘internal matter’. “We reject the unwarranted & gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on judgement of Supreme Court on a civil matter that is completely internal to India,” said the MEA.

On November 9, a five-member bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, gave the 2.77-acre disputed land to Hindus, subject to certain conditions, and directed the central government to allot an alternative 5-acre plot for building the mosque to the Sunni Waqf Board.