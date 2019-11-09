New Delhi: As the 5-judge Supreme Court bench on Saturday gave the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a group of lawyers, present in the apex court premises reportedly raised ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans. Reports claimed that other lawyers had to intervene to stop them.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgement, directed the Narendra Modi-led Centre to constitute a trust within 3-4 months that will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

In a unanimous judgement, a 5-member bench, headed by CJI Gogoi ruled that the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the title suit, should be given an alternate land somewhere else to build a mosque.

Furthermore, the court in its verdict said that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla. The 5-judge bench which also comprised S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer added that the Akhara’s suit was barred by limitation.

However, the SC upheld the ASI report, which concluded that a temple existed at the dispute site. There is clear evidence the Hindus believed Ram was born at the disputed site, it said. “There is evidence that ‘Ram Chabutra’ and ‘Sita Rasoi’ were worshipped by Hindus before the British came. They consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram,they have religious sentiments, Muslims call it Babri mosque. Faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born here is undisputed, the SC said”, the judgement added.