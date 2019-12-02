New Delhi: The first review petition against the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case was filed on Monday even as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which, too, had decided last month to challenge the top court’s order, said that they would do so anyday before December 9.

The review plea was filed in the apex court by Maulana Syed Ashshad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, and the president of the Jamiat Ulama-e- Hind.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute, files review petition in the Ayodhya land dispute case in Supreme Court. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The 217-page plea, filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool, urged the SC to review its November 9 verdict, which, the petitioner said, suffered from ‘serious errors’ and hence required reconsideration.

In the petition, the Jamiat noted that it was not contesting the entire judgement. It, however, questioned as to how the SC gave the title suit to the Hindus despite recording their illegal acts of destroying the Babri Masjid’s dome in 1934, leading up to the destruction of the mosque itself in 1992.

The judgement warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India, the petition added.

Meanwhile, Zafaryab Jilani of the AIMPLB, which was the first Muslim group to announce its intention to file a review petition, told news agency ANI that the review petition was ready and would be filed any day before December 9.

Zafaryab Jilani, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB): We are not going to file the review petition (in the Ayodhya case) before Supreme Court today. We have prepared the review petition and we can do it any day before 9th December. pic.twitter.com/wrujXqrQUc — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously awarded the sole ownership of the disputed site to Ram Lalla, rejecting claims of the Muslim side, as well as the Nirmohi Akhara. Additionally, it had directed the Centre to provide an alternate five-acre land to the Muslims for their mosque; the ‘offer,’ though, did not go down too well with the community.