New Delhi: Following a unanimous verdict of the five-judge bench of Supreme Court, giving the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening addressed the nation welcoming the decision an said that it reflects India’s ‘unity in diversity’.

Marking his first address after the apex court’s judgement on Ayodhya case, PM Modi said, “Today, the Supreme Court has ruled on an important issue that has a history of hundreds of years behind it.” Modi expressed his happiness on the unanimity of the decision after hearing all the parties in the matter.

“After the decision came, the way every class, every community, the people of every section – the entire country has accepted it with an open heart, reflects traditions and sense of harmony and represents India’s unity in diversity,” he added.

Speaking on the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor and the Ayodhya verdict, PM Modi remarked that today’s date, November 9, carries immense significance and “a message of unity”.

“Today on the 9th of November, the Kartarpur Corridor has been inaugurated, Ayodhya decision was also taken on this day. November 9 is also the day when Berlin wall came down,” he said adding that the two historic events that took place today were akin to the fall of Berlin Wall.

“Now, as a society, every Indian has to work with priority to his duty, his obligation. The harmony between us, Our unity, Our peace, Very important for country’s development,” the Prime Minister said.

Indians around the world sat at the edge of their seats as the Supreme Court closed curtains on the grand old dispute over Babri Masjid and Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, handing the entire 2.77 acre land to the Hindu trust while giving an alternate 5-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, the Nirmohi Akhara suffered a setback as the court said it is not a ‘shebait’ or devotee of deity Ram Lalla,as a result of which the Akhara’s suit was barred by limitation.

The decision was taken by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-led bench comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.