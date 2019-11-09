

















Load More

Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as the five-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the much-anticipated verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case at 10:30 on Saturday. Multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peace in Uttar Pradesh and across the country in general.

Reports claimed that all the roads leading to the disputed site have been closed and the area covered with extra forces.

“We have activated all the barriers on all our inter-district borders, two hundred police mobiles (teams) have been activated in Ayodhya and movement of forces have been started for deploying at different places in Ayodhya. More forces have been deployed at the areas having mixed populations of both communities”, said Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari.

The Centre, as well the state governments have reviewed the security arrangements in a bid to avoid untoward incident. Yesterday, a day before the judgement, PM Modi took to Twitter and urged people to maintain harmony after the verdict.

“Tomorrow the verdict of Supreme Court is coming. For last few months, hearings had been continuously held in Supreme Court and the country was looking with great attention. During this time, all sections of society made efforts to create an atmosphere of harmony which is very praiseworthy,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“Keeping the respect of the country’s judiciary as paramount, all sections of society and social and cultural organisations and all parties to the judgment have in the past few days endeavoured to create a positive and harmonious environment, which should be welcomed. We should maintain harmony even after the judgement.”

Furthermore, he added,”The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. I appeal to the countrymen that it should be our priority that it only strengthens India’s great tradition of peace, unity and harmony.”

Besides, all the educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka today. In an official release, the Uttar Pradesh government declared holidays for all schools and colleges in the state starting from November 9 to 11.

The state government release mentioned the appeal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to stay away from rumours and maintain peace and harmony. A report quoted the UP government release as saying, “The Chief Minister has said the state administration is committed to maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring the safety of its people. Strong action will be taken against those who will try to disturb law and order.”

In Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodi declare the holiday on his official Twitter handle. “There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow”, wrote the Deputy CM.

About the controversy

In 1528, a mosque was built on the site which was considered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. There are believes that Mughal king Babar’s generals have demolished a Ram temple and constructed a mosque.

In 1990, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, under the leadership of BJP leader LK Advani, set up a committee to liberate the birthplace of Lord Rama.In 1992, Hindu Kar-sevaks and VHP supporters demolished the Babri Masjid. In 2001, VHP vowed to build the Ram temple at the disputed land.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court pronounced a verdict in favour of trifurcating the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lala. Fourteen appeals have been filed against the verdict in the Supreme Court. In 20111, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court judgment.