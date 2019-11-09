Ayodhya Verdict: A five-judge constitution bench, headed by outgoing chief justice Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the much-awaited hsitoric verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case at 10:30 AM today.

To follow minute-by-minute updates on the Ayodha Faisla, you can watch live Streaming on Zee News. Viewers can watch Zee News’ live coverage of the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute by clicking here. It would give the 360-degree coverage on the crucial judgement.

You can also follow its live stream on Zee News’official Facebook page by clicking here. For written updates on the crucial verdict, readers can follow Live Updates on India.com.

Meanwhile, in a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the Centre, as well the state governments reviewed the security. Yesterday, a day before the judgement, PM Modi requested people to maintain peace and harmony after the verdict.

“Tomorrow the verdict of Supreme Court is coming. For last few months, hearings had been continuously held in Supreme Court and the country was looking with great attention. During this time, all sections of society made efforts to create an atmosphere of harmony which is very praiseworthy,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“Keeping the respect of the country’s judiciary as paramount, all sections of society and social and cultural organisations and all parties to the judgment have in the past few days endeavoured to create a positive and harmonious environment, which should be welcomed. We should maintain harmony even after the judgement.”

Furthermore, he added,”The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. I appeal to the countrymen that it should be our priority that it only strengthens India’s great tradition of peace, unity and harmony.”

Stay tuned to India.com for fastest and authentic updates on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict.