New Delhi: As the All India Muslim Personal Law Board decided to file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court verdict on the contentious Ayodhya land within three months of the date of the verdict, Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant in the case, distanced himself from the decision.

“My views are different from that of the Board and want an end to the mandir-masjid issue at this very point,” he said to PTI.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in Ayodhya case: I am happy that Supreme Court has finally delivered a verdict, I respect the judgement of the court. #AyodhyaJudgment pic.twitter.com/xNlCsguI2b — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

“We have decided to file a review petition as we cannot accept any other land except that meant for the masjid. Thus land offered would not be accepted,” AIMPLB member SQR Ilyas said while addressing the media after their meeting.

Another Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that though they are confident that their petition will be dismissed, it’s their right to file one. “Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100%, we must file a review petition. It is our right,” Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said.

Iqbal Ansari is the son of late Hashim Ansari who was the oldest litigant in the case, having fought the case since 1949. Hashmi Ansari died in 2016.

“The Board can do whatever it wants now. I do not wish to be any party to that. I feel the judgment has settled a protracted dispute and the society should acknowledge that,” Iqbal said.

Last week, the Supreme Court had unanimously paved way for Ram temple construction at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Besides, the apex court directed the Centre to allot an equivalent five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for the purpose of constructing a mosque.

The AIMPLB was unhappy with the verdict. Executive Member Kamal Farooqui said that the judgment was based on faith. “This judgment is based on faith, not facts. The apex court used Article 142, which gives it special powers. We did not demand land for land. But you gave us five acres of land in exchange for 67 acres,” Farooqui had said.

(With PTI Inputs)