New Delhi: As part of the efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the country post the Ayodhya announcement by the Supreme Court, nearly 90 people have been arrested and strict action against over 8,000 social media posts have been taken on Sunday.

In the last two days, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 77 people, including 40 on Sunday, for allegedly trying to spread rumour through social media posts. At the same time, strict action has been taken against 8,275 posts including 4,563 posts on Sunday.

As per police update, eight people were arrested in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, and two in Gwalior for posting objectionable messages on social media and bursting crackers after the Supreme Court verdict.

Another report suggested that Gwalior jail warden Mahesh Awad was suspended for bursting crackers in Chhaoni area despite a ban on such post-verdict activities by district authorities.

Prior to the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter, authorities maintained a strict vigil over hate speech and attempts to spread rumour on social media.

The development comes after religious leaders on Sunday met NSA Ajit Doval and reiterated their stand to call for peace and harmony in the country.

Even on the second day, there has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the country, officials told PTI, adding Home Minister Amit Shah has telephoned several chief ministers over the last two days to ensure peace in run-up to and after the Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Prior to the announcement of the Supreme Court judgment, tight security was given to five judges, including Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi with the deployment of additional troops, barricades and mobile escort teams.

Earlier in the day, a joint delegation of Hindu and Muslim leaders met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence to discuss ways to maintain peace and harmony in the country post the apex court announcement.

The joint delegation that met Doval includes Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Swami Chidanand Saraswati met Doval.

The religious leaders after meeting NSA Ajit Doval, said, “Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest.”

On Saturday, the Supreme Court in major judgment asked the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court also asked the government to give a suitable plot of land of five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench the delivered the landmark judgment includes Chief Justice Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.