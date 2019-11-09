New Delhi: Delivering the verdict on the politically-sensitive Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Title Suit, the Supreme Court on Saturday held that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a Shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla, dismissing its plea seeking control of the entire disputed land in Ayodhya.

The five-judge constitution bench, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, said the Akhara’s suit was barred by limitation.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.

The Apex Court also asked the Centre to consider granting some kind of representation to Nirmohi Akhara in setting up of the trust.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court in its verdict held that the Ram temple will be built on the disputed 2.77 acres land. Muslims will get a 5-acre alternate land in a suitable, prominent place, the top court observed.

Further, the top court said the mosque should be constructed at a “prominent site” and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.