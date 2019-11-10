New Delhi: A day after the major Ayodhya verdict was out by the Supreme Court, a joint delegation of Hindu and Muslim leaders on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence. The prime objective of the meeting was to discuss ways to maintain peace and harmony in the country post the apex court announcement.

The joint delegation that met Doval includes Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

The religious leaders after meeting NSA Ajit Doval, said, “Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest.”

They also said that the interaction with Doval helped to strengthen communication between top religious leaders to maintain a spirit of amity and brotherhood amongst all communities.

The development comes after Baba Ramdev, Swami Parmatmanand and other Hindu leaders on Saturday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence.

“It (the meeting) was about maintaining peace in the country. The verdict should not be looked at as a loss or a win for anyone,” Swami Parmatmanand was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that his team is satisfied with the judgment and it is good that the Supreme Court also gave land to the Muslim community.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court in major judgment asked the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court also asked the government to give a suitable plot of land of five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench the delivered the landmark judgment include Chief Justice Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said that it will hold a meeting on November 26 to decide upon whether they accept the alternative 5-acre plot for building a mosque.

“We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The Board has no plans to challenge it. The Board had last month proposed withdrawing claim on the disputed land with some conditions in national interest,” Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Farooqui told PTI, stating that he was getting diverse views on whether to take the land.

“We will decide whether we will take it or not. If the Board decides to take land in its meeting, we will decide how it is to be taken and what will be its condition,” he added.