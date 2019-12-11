New Delhi: In a fresh development over review petitions in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, a five-judge bench of the top court will on Thursday hold an in-chamber hearing to decide whether to hear review pleas in open court or not, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Supreme Court five-judge bench to hold an in-chamber hearing tomorrow to decide whether to hear review petitions in open court or not, against its November 9 verdict in Ayodhya case, a lawyer connected with the case said — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

A clutch of review petitions have already been filed in the apex court against its November 9 judgement in the decades-long case. While the first review petition was filed by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, others, too, have filed petitions, including those from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which was the first to announce its intention to challenge the court’s verdict as well as reject its directive to the government to provide Muslims with an alternate five-acre land for the mosque.

Additionally, a group of 40 academicians and activists as well have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict.

Interestingly, from the Hindu side, the Hindu Mahasabha has filed a review plea challenging the offer of five-acre land to Muslims.

In a historic development on November 9, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, had unanimously granted sole ownership of the disputed site in Ayodhya to the Ram Lalla, rejecting claims of the Muslims, as well as the Nirmohi Akhara.