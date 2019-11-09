New Delhi: After the Supreme Court delivered the most anticipated judgements in India’s history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, welcomed the apex court’s decision and remarked that the judgment shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody.
Hailing the apex court, he said the decision taken ‘amicably’ will ‘further strengthen’ confidence in the judicial system, adding that everyone should maintain “peace, harmony and unity”.
In a series of tweets , he said, ” The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!”
Calling the Supreme Court verdict notable, the PM further said that the verdict shows everyone is equal before law. He also added that this decision would further strengthen the confidence of the common man in judicial processes.
He also hailed the spirit of unity displayed by citizens in the run-up to the long-awaited verdict.