New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict that gave the disputed Ayodhya land to the Hindu trust, the Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said that it will hold a meeting on November 26 to decide upon whether they accept the alternative 5-acre plot for building a mosque.

“We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The Board has no plans to challenge it. The Board had last month proposed withdrawing claim on the disputed land with some conditions in national interest,” Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Farooqui told PTI, stating that he was getting diverse views on whether to take the land.

“We will decide whether we will take it or not. If the Board decides to take land in its meeting, we will decide how it is to be taken and what will be its condition,” he added.

A 5-judge bench of the top court, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, on Saturday morning reached the consentient judgement and paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir at the controversial site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. At the same time, the Court provided the Muslim Board with an alternative land of five acres for building the mosque.

“Board’s general body meeting is expected on November 26 in which it will be decided whether to take five-acre land as directed by the Supreme Court or not,” Farooqui said.

“The meeting was earlier scheduled on November 13 but it was postponed and is now expected on November 26. I am getting diverse views on taking the land but I personally feel negativity can be won only with positivity,” he added.

Farooqui said that some members are of the opinion that land should not be taken for the Babri mosque but considering that could increase the negativity.

“Some persons are also advising that the land should be taken by Waqf board and an educational institution, with a mosque established on its premises,” he said further.

Meanwhile, the Central government has begun to make necessary arrangements for the construction of Ram temple and the trust said it will be similar to the Somnath Temple Trust.