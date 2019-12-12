New Delhi: Days after announcing the landmark ruling on Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court will on Thursday hold an in-chamber review of petitions challenging its November 9 verdict.

The petitions will be reviewed by the top court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprises Justices Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer, DY Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna.

On November 9, the apex court had allocated the disputed site for the construction of Ram temple and had also granted five-acre land to Muslims for the construction of mosque elsewhere in Ayodhya.

As per updates, the in-chamber review will begin at 1:40 PM by the circulation of petitions. The development comes after a total of 18 review petitions were filed in the apex court after the November 9 judgment.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the top court ruling, these petitions were filed to review its decision in Ayodhya case.

The Nirmohi Akhara, meanwhile on Wednesday, also filed a review petition seeking clarification on its role and extent of representation of Nirmohi Akhara in the trust directed to be created through the apex court judgement.

“It is submitted the role of Nirmohi Akhara has not been spelt out with specificity which is necessary to rule out ambiguity and future disputes,” said the Akhara in its review plea.

As per updates, the first review plea in the top court was filed by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi on December 2, and on December 6, five petitions, supported by All India Muslim Personal Law Board, were also filed. And the Peace Party of India had also filed a review on the same day taking the total to six petitions.

Just after a month of the ruling, another review plea was filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on December 9, and the other filed by 40 people, including academicians and activists who jointly sought the review of its November 9 judgment.

“The faith of one of the communities was consequently regarded higher than the other, thereby violating the secular principle embedded in the Constitution”, said the petitioners.

(With inputs from IANS)