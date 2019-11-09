New Delhi: Apart from the 929-page unanimous judgment that favoured the construction of a temple at the disputed site by a government-run trust, one judge submitted a 116-page addendum citing documentary and oral evidence to support the contention on Lord ram’s birthplace. As the judgment, this additional note was also anonymous, but it was written by one judge.

“It is submitted that scriptures and sacred writings, which are of much earlier period than 1528 appropriately describes the Janma Asthan of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. Reliance has been placed on Skanda Purana, Vaisnavakhanda, Ayodhya Mahatmya specifically. It is submitted that Valmiki Ramayana, which is composition Before Christ also refers to Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram, according to which Lord Ram was born at the palace of King Dasaratha at Ayodhya,” the note says.

The note refers to the shlokas of Valmiki Ramayan which names Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram. “Valmiki Ramayan, Balakand, Canto XVIII Shlokas 8 to 12 refers to birth of Lord Ram with planetary The above Shlokas depict that Lord of the Universe, “Vishnu” was born as son of Kaushalya. Valmiki Ramayana contains ample description of birth of Lord Ram as incarnation of Vishnu, as son of Dasratha and Kaushalya at Ayodhya. Shlok 10 tells about birth of Lord Ram as son of Kaushalya, which is extracted as below:-

Kaushalya gave birth to a son who was the Lord of the whole world. He was a person adored by all the people. He was invested with divine symptoms. It was not birth of an ordinary man. Ayodhya was blessed with the arrival of the

Lord of the whole world, even then Aligarh Historians say that Ayodhya was never sacrosanct because of the birth of Rama. (Translation quoted from the note)

Quoting from the English translation of the Skanda Purana (translated by Dr GV Tagare), the note says, “To the north-east of that spot in the place of the birth of Rama. This holy spot of the birth is said to be the means of achieving salvation etc. It is said that the place of birth is situated to the east of Vighnesvara, the north of Vasistha and to the west of Laumasa.”

“It is thus concluded on the conclusion that faith and belief of Hindus since prior to construction of Mosque and subsequent thereto has always been that Janmaasthan of Lord Ram is the place where Babri Mosque has been constructed which faith and belief is proved by documentary and oral evidence discussed above,” the note concludes.